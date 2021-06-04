The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.04 million to $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $937.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.