The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. The Timken comprises about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Timken were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

