The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $2,420,340.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.75. 483,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,790. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.52, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.08. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

