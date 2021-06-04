The Transfer Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $14.95 or 0.00040221 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $4.11 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,096,580 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.