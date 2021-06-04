The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

