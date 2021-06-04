The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

