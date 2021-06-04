The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.36

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $14.29. The Weir Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,795 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.12.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

