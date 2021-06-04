THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $39,811.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004492 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

