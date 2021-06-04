ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading 1.1% Higher

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75. 77,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 991,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
