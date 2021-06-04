ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading 1.1% Higher

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75. 77,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 991,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. Analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

