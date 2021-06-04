ThoreCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $20,131.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for about $8,125.22 or 0.21887377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $704.34 million and $20,131.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00302459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00246013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.01136181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,994.39 or 0.99653927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

