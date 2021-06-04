Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $73.31 million and $6.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00189435 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.