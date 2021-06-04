Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $6.79 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $131,141.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

