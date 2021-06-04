Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

