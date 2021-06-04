Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

