Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.