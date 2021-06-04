Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

