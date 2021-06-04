Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price objective boosted by Pivotal Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Tilly’s stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

