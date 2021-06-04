Titan Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008708 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

