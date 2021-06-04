Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.64.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

