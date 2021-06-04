TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.10

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €28.10 ($33.06) and last traded at €27.50 ($32.35), with a volume of 5752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.70 ($32.59).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.