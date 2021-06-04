Tobam Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tobam increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $210.26. 27,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

