Tobam Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,356 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $289.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,429. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.61. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $289.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

