Tobam Has $45.33 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,186. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.