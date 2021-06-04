Tobam Has $54.67 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,957 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 2.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.11% of Newmont worth $54,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NEM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,122. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

