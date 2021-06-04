Tobam Has $69.66 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $69,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

