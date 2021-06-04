Tobam Sells 33,440 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,440 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $201.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,413,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,583,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,235 shares of company stock worth $282,410,097. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

