TokenPay Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $234,023.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.38 or 0.99946046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008350 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars.

