Tokes Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $355.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002251 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.