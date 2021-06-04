Tornado Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.39 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and $5.04 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $70.65 or 0.00188025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00300797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.70 or 0.01188886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,505.79 or 0.99820380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 684,952 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.