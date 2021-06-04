Tornado (TCORE) Hits One Day Volume of $394,438.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $408,204.21 and approximately $394,438.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $68.03 or 0.00180271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

