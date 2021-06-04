Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.86. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 13,229 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $636,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

