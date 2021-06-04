Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,262 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.68% of Tower Semiconductor worth $50,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

