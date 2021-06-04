TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,661,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,261,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.