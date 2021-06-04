Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the typical volume of 380 call options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,738,000 after purchasing an additional 437,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 300,526 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

