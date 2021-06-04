Traders Buy Large Volume of J2 Global Put Options (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,904% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

