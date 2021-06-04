Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,150 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 312 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

