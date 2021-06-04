Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 9,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 3,547 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $30.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

