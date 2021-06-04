Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 43,658 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,791 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TAL traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 572,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,915. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.