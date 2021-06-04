Transcodium Price Tops $0.0012 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $90,865.52 and approximately $846.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

