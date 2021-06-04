TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TransUnion stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

