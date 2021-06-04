Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.26. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1,176,908 shares changing hands.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.25.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$247.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.