Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 2.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

