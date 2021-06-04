Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)’s share price rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

