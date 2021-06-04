TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $30,195.40 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.17. 276,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,329. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
