TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $30,195.40 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.

On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $32,631.45.

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.17. 276,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,329. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.