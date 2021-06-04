Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells $172,385.92 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $15,422,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after buying an additional 189,620 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.