Trittium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,651.00 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Trittium has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $38,651.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trittium has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Trittium Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

