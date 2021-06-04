Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann Sells 1,820 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $83.47. 61,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.