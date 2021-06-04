TriumphX Achieves Market Cap of $433,618.36 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $433,618.36 and approximately $528,844.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

