TriumphX (TRIX) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 152.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $398,088.10 and $596,787.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

