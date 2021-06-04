trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.79. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

